BAHAWALPUR/AHMEDPUR EAST-Closing ceremony of ten days long Jashn-e-Bahawalpur was held at Noor Mahal wherein Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sher Afgun was the chief guest. Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi attended the ceremony as guest of honour along with General Officers Commanding, notables of the city, lawmakers, judges, lawyers, civil authorities and retired and in-service military officers of Pak Army.

Different local and national artistes participated in colourful closing ceremony. Participants paid tributes to Pakistan Army for organising the amazing cultural show. On the occasion, a documentary was screened which highlighted the great sacrifices of Shudas of Armed forces.

Participants of closing ceremony also watched a documentary showing last ruler of former Bahawalpur State Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi merger of his Princely Bahawalpur State in Pakistan unconditionally and his contribution in strengthening newly-created country Pakistan.

People from all walks of life lauded the documentary which reminded them the historical sacrifices of late Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi.

Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sher Afgun and Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi distributed shields to the winners of different events of ten days long Jashn-e-Bahawalpur.

BAHAWALPUR: Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi, grandson of last ruler Nawab of former Princely Bahawalpur State Sadiq Muhammad Khan V, giving away shield to students at the concluding ceremony of Jashn-e-Bahawalpur.–Staff photo