LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) and wildlife department foiled a bid to smuggle nine precious falcons to Qatar and arrested the accused here on Tuesday.

Director General (DG) Wildlife Department Punjab, Ayaz Khan said that on a tip-off, a joint team of the wildlife department and ASF conducted action at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

During operation, nine falcons hidden in a black bag owned by a Qatar national Ali Muhammad Al-Sada were recovered. The accused was leaving for his country through a private airline flight.

The ASF and wildlife department took the recovered falcons into custody, arrested the culprit and started investigation.