NANKANA SAHIB-Captain Hasnain, who was martyred in a blast in Kurram Agency along with three other soldiers, was laid to rest in his native town with full military honours.

Four security officials were martyred and three others injured in Kharlachi area of Kurram Agency Sunday morning, when an improvised electronic device (IED) blast targeted military troops stationed in the area.

The funeral for the martyred officer was held in his native village Dholar Wala, which was attended by civilian and military officials and a large number of citizens.

Military troops paid salute to Capt Hasnain Shaheed, following which he was laid to rest with full military honours. A floral wreath was also placed on his grave on behalf of the COAS.

Captain Hasnain, who was injured in the explosion, succumbed to his injuries at Agency Headquarters Hospital in Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram Agency. Shaheed Captain was son of Nawaz Gohar a teacher in Govt Guru Nanak High School.