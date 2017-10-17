MANDI BAHAUDDIN/ KHANEWAL-Four persons were killed in different road accidents here the other day, according to police. In Mandi Bahauddin, a man was killed while his wife was injured in collision between a police van and motorcycle. Sikandar, 40, of Nain Ranjha village was travelling on a motorcycle along with his wife. At Luk village near Phalia, the motorcycle was hit by a Malakwal Police van. As a result, Sikandar and his wife sustained injuries and were rushed to Phalia THQ Hospital. Sikandar was referred to Lahore but he died on the way.

Meanwhile, a truck driver, Asad Ali of Roshanpura Mohallah Mandi Bahauddin had suffered critical injuries in a road accident. He was taken to Lahore where he succumbed to his injuries.

In Khanewal, two brothers were killed and their sister was injured critically in collision between two cars near Karamat Morr, Mian Channu. They were on the back home from a wedding ceremony at Toba Tek Singh. The deceased were identified as Ch Anwar, 50, teacher at Govt Primary School No 2 Jahanian, and Mepco Auditor Ch Akram of Chak No 137/10-R, Jahanian. Their sister Khalida was shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan by Rescue 1122.