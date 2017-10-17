MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The district police claimed to have arrested four outlaws and recovered booty worth Rs500,000 from their possession here the other day.

Taking to media, DPO Faisal Mukhtar said that the accused were wanted by Saddr, City and Civil Lines Police in 12 different theft and robbery cases.

The DPO informed the media that the police have also arrested two accused for raping a girl in Saddr Police area. Besides, 11 accused involved in four cases of murder had also been arrested, the DPO added.

He said that the police had arrested and challaned 50 persons for carrying unlicensed arms. "The police are making all-out efforts to make Mandi Bahauddin a crime-free district," the DPO maintained.