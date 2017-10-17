MULTAN-Vice Chancellor, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Prof Tahir Ameen said on Monday that food with balanced nutrients is imperative for human health. We need to fulfil dietary needs of our younger generations otherwise our youth will fall prey to different diseases.

He observed while addressing a seminar organised by BZU’s Institute of Food Science and Nutrition in collaboration with the Punjab Food Department and National Alliance for Safe Food in connection with World Food Day.

The VC stressed that a balanced healthy diet has a direct link to human health, saying contaminated and imbalanced food causes diseases. “Today getting pure and good food has become an uphill task. A number of diseases are fast spreading due to different contaminations and toxins in the food as well as its poor quality,” he pointed out. He warned that the poor quality food especially affected the elderly and children.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saed Akhtar, Director of the Institute, said that obtaining pure food with full nutrients has become an international issue. “We need to realise importance of this serious issue in view of the prevailing situation. It is important to prevent the society from attack of different diseases,” he asserted. He said that the experts have to create awareness among masses as to what kind of diet they need while keeping in view their daily work routine. He warned that a number of harmful elements have become part of daily diet which reduce human immunity against diseases.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahid Ikram said that the Punjab Government took a number of steps to ensure supply of pure and good quality food to the masses. “The Punjab Food Authority has been set up under the same vision. This authority has delivered amazing results in a very short period,” he added.

The seminar was also addressed by District Food Controller Sufyan Asif, Tariq Sarwar Awan, Nadem Aslam, Amir Ismael and others.