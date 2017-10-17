PESHAWAR - Two journalists, Shah Nawaz Tarakzai and Islam Gul Afridi, who had gone missing a day earlier, were freed by the unidentified kidnappers on Monday evening. Working as a correspondent for a Pashto language Radio “Mashaal”, Shah Nawaz Khan Tarakzai had been kidnapped from a media cell at Shabqadar Tehsil in Charsadda District on Sunday afternoon. The kidnapping of Tarakzai, who hails from Mohmand Agency, and has been in the field of journalism for over a decade, created a sense of unrest among local journalists.