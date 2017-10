Maryam Nawaz Sharif daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met with the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif today.

According to media reports, they talked about the present political situation in the country and also discussed developmental projects in NA-120.

Sources further stated that Hamza Shahbaz was also present at the meeting and Shahbaz Sharif advised both to set aside their personal differences for the betterment of the country and party.