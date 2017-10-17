LAHORE - The daughter of deposed prime minister, Maryam Nawaz, is dismayed by poor performance of PML-N local leaders in some NA-120 areas.

He expressed her displeasure while chairing a party meeting Monday.

According to media reports, Maryam wanted her party workers to shun their mutual differences for a better coordination among leaders and workers to improve PML-N position in the upcoming elections.

Maryam also visited the NA-120 constituency amid tight security. She took a round of UC 65 of Islampura and Awais Qarni Road, where she inspected development projects and interacted with the locals.

The public complained about water and sanitation problems in the area. Maryam assured them of address their concerns. A good number of people gathered around Maryam and raised slogans in favour of her father Nawaz Sharif.