OKARA- Decisions made on merit not only strengthen the state institutions but also help bring an end to the complainants' problems. The additional director general of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) stated while addressing an open court here the other day. On the occasion, he disposed of various complaints submitted over irregularities in police, Municipal Corporation and the Revenue, Irrigation, Public Health and Engineering and Health Departments. The officer urged the government officials to work with honesty and dedication. He advised them to speak truth and make all-out efforts to facilitate people. Director Anti-Corruption Sahiwal Division Malik Imtiaz and other officers were also present on the occasion.