ISLAMABAD - Extra-ordinary session of Parliamentary Committee on Accountability Laws would likely to drop today the proposalof bringing all the state institutions, including judiciary and armed forces under the purview of same law.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Accountability Laws will meet under the chair of Law Minister Zahid Hamid, who had already made it loud and clear that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has reservations over the proposal of bringing judiciary and the armed forces in the ambit of the new accountability laws.

Meanwhile, the PML-N leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in their recent statements had opposed the proposal, and said that as both these institutions were already having its accountability mechanism so could not be brought under the new accountability laws.

The proposal of bringing the armed forces and the superior judiciary in the purview of the new accountability laws came from the main opposition party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) but after deliberations on the issue in the past few meetings now other opposition parties changed their position on the issue leaving the PPP alone with such a demand.

Sources in the government informed that the proposal would likely be dropped as only the PPP was alone in this demand and other opposition parties including the PTI and the MQM were no more supporting the proposal of bringing the armed forces and superior judiciary in the ambit of the new accountability laws.

Our Staff Reporter