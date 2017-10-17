The military on Tuesday dismissed the reports of multiple US drone strikes in Kurram Agency, saying the attacks had been carried on the Afghan side of the border.

"Reports of drone strikes carried out in Kurram Agency are baseless," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had also claimed earlier that the recent drone strikes did not occur inside Pakistan's territory.

Government and militant sources had reported 11 deaths on the mountainous Pakistan-Afghanistan border, following a strike a day earlier that killed 20.

On Friday, US drones were seen hovering near where American Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, and their three children, all born in captivity, were freed, after having been kidnapped by the Haqqani network while backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012.

Witnesses said they heard the drones and saw plumes of smoke before seeing 20 makeshift coffins moved out of the area. Residents of the area said the strikes were no more than 300 meters (yards) from the Pakistan side of the border.

“There are always drones hovering over this border area, but this was the first time four drones were noticed at the same time,” said Kurram resident Gulab Sher.