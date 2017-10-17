SHEIKHUPURA - There is no confrontation between the institutions of country, Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said.

This he said while talking to the media after visiting the family of Captain Husnain in Nankana Sahib on Monday.

Captain Husnain along with three Sepoys Saeed Baz, Qadir and Jumma Gul embraced martyrdom in Kurram blast on Sunday.

During his visit to Captain Husnain’s family, the minister offer fateha and paid tribute to the martyrs.

“We are proud of our soldiers rendering sacrifices for the motherland. Personnel of the armed forces are risking their lives in war on terror, and they are our pride,” he added.

He said Capt Husnain proved that no terrorist act could lower the morale of nation in the war against terrorism.

Ahsan said whole nation is proud of Capt Husnain and other three soldiers.

He said that no other nation can match the sacrifices rendered by the army, law enforcement agencies and the civilians.

Ahsan said an intelligence-based operation conducted to secure the release of foreigners from terrorists was appreciated at international level.

About his last week remarks on ISPR DG, Ahsan said he had already clarified (his statement) and that the matter was “settled”. “The enemies of country want to create an environment of mistrust, but they won’t succeed in their evil designs” he added.

The minister said the country’s economic position was far better as compared to 2013 and Pakistan would emerge among 25 most developed countries by 2025.

He said the army is a prestigious institution of the country. He added: “It is needed to improve economy of the country to further strengthen national security. We have to move forward with a positive attitude to mark progress. Our efforts against terrorism will continue till elimination of the last terrorist. We have to give a safer Pakistan to our coming generations. “

The minister reiterated his government’s resolve to continue with fight against the terrorism. The federal minister said the army, police, other law enforcement agencies and the nation were united against terrorism.

Lawmakers, Nankana Sahib deputy commissioner, DPO, senior officials accompanied the federal minister.