Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has urged the elected representatives to serve the people of their respective areas with complete dedication, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of elected representatives of PML-N, which called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that people cannot be served through speeches or hollow slogans. He said anti-development policies of the sit-ins group have been fully exposed.

Shahbaz Sharif said serving the masses is the sole focus of the PML-N's politics.