LALAMUSA-The Punjab government has failed to enforce reforms in the revenue department as the "corrupt and inefficient" revenue officials in the tehsil Kharian are adding to the people's miseries, the local people said.

Getting the ownership documents for the sale and purchase of immoveable property has become a tiresome exercise for the ordinary people. Moreover, due to the mistakes of the officials, the people have to face the consequences.

Advocate Nawazish Ali Sheikh said that that in Tehsil Kharian, people had to face difficulties to get the Fard or ownership document of their assets from lands record centre established in tehsil office.

The office is profusely congested, understaffed and its officials are inefficient to deliver adding to the miseries of the people owing to mismanagement and unkind attitude. The people have to queue up for hours to get their required documents concerning their lands, he said. Tehsil Kharian consists of two national and three provincial assembly constituencies, a large populace of the tehsil has to visit the land record centre. Political, social, people's circles have appealed to the local officialdom to immediately remedy the situation.

LALAMUSA LACKS CIVIC AMENITIES

Lalamusa, the second biggest municipality of Gujrat district, has failed to provide even basic facilities for the people.

The local people demanded sanitation system, streetlight and removal of heaps of garbage. The dust bins and filth depots have vanished and the people are compelled to throw garbage at open places, particularly the corner of street, roadsides which not only presents ugly look but also causes health hazards. The citizen asked the chairman and officials to look into the matter and remedy the situation.