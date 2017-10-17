ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and senior officials of CADD division also attended the meeting. Matters pertaining to the role and functions of the CDA and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and various developmental activities in the federal capital came under discussion.

The meeting was informed that construction of signal-free and controlled access corridor of Islamabad Highway from Zero Point to GT Road, Karal Interchange; construction of a bridge at Sohan, Khanna Interchange, Gulberg underpass and naval bridge were some of the major projects undertaken by the CDA. It was informed that recently completed projects included dualization of service road (East) E-11, infrastructure development of Park Enclave (Phase-I), multi-purpose car parking, facilitation centre G-7, Sports Club F-6, Masjid Aman at Rawal Town, Faqir Aipee Road I-11 and Dualization of service road (East) G-10 to F-10.

The meeting was informed that the on-going projects include dualization of Attaturk Road West, improvement of Serena Chowk, re-surfacing of Islamabad roads, construction of Secretariat Masjid and rehabilitation of service road (West) G-11.

The meeting was further informed that future projects for the federal capital include rehabilitation of Simly Dam Road, Bhara Kahu bypass, construction of interchange at the intersection of Kashmir Highway and 7th Avenue, construction of additional block at Capital Hospital (300-bed), a slaughterhouse i I-9/4, state of the art intercity bus Terminal, construction of medical centres, Islamabad bus service project for improvement of transportation and the proposed solid waste management regime.

Various issues related to the strengthening of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation, service delivery especially in rural areas of the capital and issues of encroachments on state land were also discussed.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts for the development of the federal capital as well as the provision of civic amenities to the residents of Islamabad and adjoining areas.

Earlier, the prime minister also chaired a meeting on health-related issues in the federal capital. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar.

The prime minister directed the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, the CADD and the CDA to work out a plan to ensure the provision of quality health services in the urban as well as rural areas and resolve various health sector related issues.

