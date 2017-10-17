NAROWAL-The police arrested on Monday two sons of PML-N MPA Muhammad Ghayasuddin from Shakargarh for allegedly assaulting a doctor. Police conducted a raid at Ghayasuddin's house and took his two sons – Riaz and Zaid into custody. An FIR was registered against the two brothers, along with another person, on Sunday at the Shakargarh City Police Station for assaulting the medical superintendent THQ Hospital, Dr Mohammad Tariq.

Gujranwala Regional Police Officer Sultan Azam Taimuri has ordered the Narowal district police officer to immediately arrest the third accused as well and bring them all to book. According to details, the MPA's sons went to the hospital on Sunday to acquire medicines. However, Dr Tariq could not provide the medicines as they were expensive and the number required was too high. As a result, the MPA’s sons allegedly attacked the hospital MC who then lodged an FIR against them with the local police. Narowal District Health Authority’s CEO Dr Khalid Javed condemned the incident, saying an inquiry would be held into the incident and the responsible persons would be brought to justice.

Gepco cuts 881 connections



OUR STAFF REPORTER

SIALKOT-The Gepco disconnected 881 electricity connections of the domestic, commercial and industrial consumers for not paying Rs29 million bills in Gujranwala Division.

Senior officials said that the Gpeco teams have jazzed up the pace of recovery campaign as the surveillance teams have started checking of the electricity meters to detect the power pilferage. The Gepco has also issued separate recovery notices to the thousands of other defaulters, advising them to pay their arrears at earliest. It issued them warning of disconnection of their electricity bills in case of the non-payment of their prolonged pending dues.