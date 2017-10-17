SADIQABAD-Police-public cooperation cannot let criminals breed in any area, said City Police SHO Riaz Ahmed Fiaz.

Talking to media, he said that police have held 23 suspects during a crackdown on drug-peddlers. Police have also been tightening the noose around gamblers, he added. He said that police are also cracking down on brothels and soon the menace would be eliminated from the city. SHO Fiaz urged people to inform police about presence of criminals, adding the informers' identity will be kept secret. "Making Sadiqabad a crime-free city is my mission," the SHO maintained. He said that police patrolling in sensitive areas have been enhanced to prevent street crime. "Providing speedy justice to the needy and deserving people is first and foremost priority of the police," SHO claimed.

Plunderers to suffer historic defeat

SADIQABAD - PTI leader Ch Sajjad Ahmed Warraich said those who befooled public in the name of democracy will suffer historic defeat in 2018 general elections.

During a meeting with local notables, he said those who had looted public money are now being held accountable. He vowed to secure rights of dwellers of PP-296 constituency at all cost. "People of Pakistan are now politically mature and can't be fooled anymore," he pointed out. The future belongs to the PTI, he claimed.