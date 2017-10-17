Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif donated Rs 50 million to Shahid Afridi’s charity ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation’ today on behalf of the provincial government.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif praised former captain’s efforts in health and education sector. He presented a cheque of Rs 50 million to the Shahid Afridi foundation to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Thar.

Shahbaz Sharif further said, “There was a strong need for the private sector and government to work together to promote health, education and other social sectors in the country.”

Shahid Afridi thanked Punjab CM for the donation. He also said that he wanted to give back to the society that had given him so much love for many years, saying that he planned to make health and education his priority areas.