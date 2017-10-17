In Qandeel Baloch’s murder case, Mufti Abdul Qavi appeared before a judicial magistrate's court today.

Qavi appeared before Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammed.

The hearing was adjourned for a day when Mufti Qavi appeared without legal counsel due to which he was asked to appear again on Wednesday with legal representation.

While speaking to journalists Qavi said will appear tomorrow and will continue to cooperate with the police and the courts.

Few days ago non-bailable arrest warrants had been issued for Mufti Qavi on request of the investigation officer who informed the court that the cleric was not cooperating with the police.