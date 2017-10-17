GUJRAT-The 6th convocation of the University of Gujrat (UoG) will be held in the third week of November, according to a press release issued by the university on Monday.

The announcement was made after the UoG Convocation Committee held its meeting here at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum presided the meeting.

All the students from various UoG departments successfully completing their bachelors or masters level programmes during the year 2016 as well as graduates of Nawaz Sharif Medical College (NSMC) for MBBS session 2011-16 will be awarded their degrees. Medals will be conferred on position holders, the press release said.

According to instructions issued by UoG Controller Examinations, the participation is subject to online registration through UoG website <www.uog.edu.pk> The registration fee is Rs3000 which can be deposited in any branch of HBL. A hard copy of registration form along with two passport-sized photos, original bank receipt of the deposited money, attested copies of NIC and final transcript or result card should reach the Registration Office at Hafiz Hayat Campus by registered post or through courier by November 3, 2017. The processing of applications will be over by November 8. Participation in a full-dress rehearsal before the convocation day is mandatory for the students.

Meanwhile, Student Services Centre (SSC) will organize the UoG Alumni Homecoming 2017 on the occasion. The participation is subject to a registration fee of Rs750 which can be deposited in Bank of Punjab, UoG branch. The last date for registration is November 1.