HAFIZABAD-A girl and her aunt were gunned down while her mother got gunshot wounds when her alleged paramour fired indiscriminate gunshots on them in their house in Mohallah Jilanipura late the other night.

According to police source, a fiendish youth Adil Hussain of Thatha Bhoon had allegedly developed illicit intimacy with the deceased girl Zobia. The other night, Adil intruded into her house by scaling wall and enticed her to accompany her but in the meantime her mother Aasia Bibi and Aunt Razia Bibi woke up and raised alarms. Thereupon, the accused opened firing, killing Zobia and her aunt Razia Bibi instantly while her mother Aasia Bibi sustained serious wounds. The police shifted the dead bodies to the city morgue for autopsy and the injured Aasia to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad where her condition is stated to be precarious. The city police have registered a case against the absconding accused.