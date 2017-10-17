SIALKOT-A large number of people participated in an awareness-raising walk taken out in Sialkot city to mark the importance of World Food Day on Monday. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed led the walk started from Anwar Club Auditorium and ended at Kutchehry Chowk. The participants were carrying banners and placards. They pledged to make all-out efforts to create awareness about foods, their needs and importance in everyday life.