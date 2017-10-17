TOBA TEK SINGH:-A woman allegedly poisoned to death her husband following a quarrel here Chak Dargahi Shah here on Monday. Police sources informed that deceased Shakoor and his wife Sania had quarrelled over some domestic issue. Later in a fit of revenge, she allegedly served poison-laden meal on her husband as a result he died. The Arrouti Police have arrested the woman who has confessed to have poisoned her husband.