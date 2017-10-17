TOBA TEK SINGH-A number of workers of the power loom factories blocked the traffic on the Toba-Chichawatni Road outside Kamalia Press Club against the owners' refusal to increase their wages as fixed by the government.

They staged against the powerloom factories' owners for not raising their wages. In his speech Labour Qaumi Movement Kamalia tehsel president Malik Abdul Majeed claimed that wages of the workers had been raised by the powerloom owners at Faisalabad and Toba. However, at Kamalia, the owners were continuously refusing to accept their demand, he regretted. He announced that if their demand was not accepted they will set up a hunger strike camp at Thana Chowk from October 18. The others who also addressed included Mustafa Gujjar, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Arshad and Ashraf Ali.

SEVEN ATTACKED, HURT BY RIVALS: A dozen persons allegedly attacked their opponent group and injured their seven members in Chak 280 JB on Sunday over a farmland dispute.

Both the groups were present at their land when Manzoor and his 11 accomplices attacked Shabbir group. They fired at them as a result Shabbir and his brother Saeed received bullet injuries while their five other brothers Afaq Amer, Arsalan, Matloob and Rafiq were wounded with sticks. All the injured persons were rushed to Nawan Lahore Rural Health Centre where doctors referred all of them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in critical condition. Nawan Lahore police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.