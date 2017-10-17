SANGLA HILL-A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) flayed Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for ruining economy of Pakistan by purchasing properties overseas with the public money they looted in their respective tenures.

Addressing a public meeting here the other day, Ch Arslan Idrees Chattha claimed that only PTI Chairman Imran Khan can pull the country out of the crisis it has been faced with. He said that the PPP and PML-N would suffer historic defeat in the next general election. Regarding reports about revival of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, he said the religious parties' alliance had done nothing for the country and, therefore, its re-emergence is not likely.

Mr Arslan said that the educated youth should come in politics to defeat the corrupt elements. He alleged that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehamn and Asfandyar Wali had made properties worth billions of rupees abroad. He accused them of bringing the country on the verge of collapse. He said Pakistanis living abroad are ready to invest in their country, but are reluctant due to the ailing system. He said that the overseas Pakistanis are waiting for Imran Khan to come into power to serve the country in a befitting manner. He said previous governments had destroyed education system of the country. He said people of Pakistan are politically aware and no one can befool them through social media campaign. Mr Arslan claimed popularity graph of the PTI is rising.

He asked people to reject all those who have denied their right to living.

PTI Central Punjab senior vice president Ch Arshad Sahi, youth president Malik Sajjad, former district president Nankana Sahib Mutasaf Sandho and Pehlwan Akbar were also present on the occasion.