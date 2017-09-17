LAHORE - Too much of anything is bad. But there is a well-educated person who has developed such a strong addiction for electoral defeat that he does not miss any opportunity that comes his way.

He has been defeated by opponents several times over the past 29 years and yet every time he comes up with a strong determination to be a candidate in the next election.

Wearing a Turkish-style hat, with handlebar moustaches, he looks quite contended as compared to his rival candidates in by-election of NA-120.

“Being head of Aap Janab Sarkar Party, a registered political party, I’m constrained to contest every election,” Dr. Amber Shahzada murmurs while giving reason of his political struggle.

“My defeat is confirmed in the election but still I take part just for the public,” says the party chairman.

Having a Master degree in subject of Philosophy from Lahore’s Government College, Shahzada has a ‘logical reason’ to legalise the prevailing system of corruption in the country in order to save the public money.

“By desire, I’m against the corruption yet I favour it because the situation demands it,” Amber Shahzada told The Nation while explaining his theory which he claims is logical with the party’s slogan - “Thori Rishwat Kaam Ziada—Wazeeray Azam Amber Shahzada” (More work with small corruption—your Prime Minister Amber Shahzada).

About his ideology of legalising corruption, Shehzada argues that he believes that it could not be ruled out from the planet Earth till the human beings are there. As corruption, he says, is in-built in humans’ nature, so there is only one option left - that it should be legalised and thus should be minimised.

He argues that the public would have fulfilled its desires if the rulers had done corruption, considering it a need-based option but when they (rulers) are corrupt by choice the public is hungry and far from the dreams.

“Neem Corrupt Aaway Ga—Mulk Taraqi Paway Ga” (The country will prosper if the semi-corrupt comes into power).

About by-election of NA-120, he says that it is important for him because he thinks that Aap Janab Sarkar Party is the only party which has the way out for the entire nation suffering from different challenges including corruption, poverty and unemployment.

“This is the right moment when the entire nation needs a semi-corrupt leader,” he criticises the prevailing corruption.

Revealing facts about the formation of his party, Amber Shehzada says he had named it in the name of his beloved one who was his senior at GC University in 1988 when he was there as student of Philosophy. But now, he says, his love has merged into his party and the public.

“It is not easy to get a party registered to take part in elections. I travel throughout the country for this purpose which costs me heavily. But this party and politics is my love, so I do,” he says with a smiling face.

His party has different agenda from all other parties which believes in slashing defence budget, improving tax system, making judiciary, police and Election Commission of Pakistan free from political influence and interference, fair accountability with special focus on eradication of corruption. Mega projects in health and education sectors are also his party agenda, the chairman says.

Amber Shahzada is the candidate who knows the art of contesting election with ‘small amount of money’ which he says is sponsored by his friends and fans on every election, and strongly condemns the purchased-victory and votes. However, he does not know how much expenses incur on his election every year.

“It is my firm belief that I’ll be victorious when Election Commission will be completely impartial, when the census will be held truly on real grounds, and police will stop interference into political system,” Shehzada speaks, making specific gesture with both his hands.

Talking about “Tavaa” - (Flat Iron Pan), the electoral symbol of his party - Shahzada says that it is the need of every home which helps baking breads and other items and is an important part of life. “Though, Tavaa is black, it is very useful and it should be voted,” he insists.

“Now it is people’s turn whether they vote ‘Tavaa’ or make his ‘Tavaa’ (fun),” he concludes, seeing hope in people for positive change in today’s election.

FIDA HUSSNAIN