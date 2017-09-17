LAHORE - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday claimed that there was ‘an office conspiracy’ to influence the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“There are reports that an influential person by using an office is pressing NAB to file references (against Sharif family),” he said while talking to reporters in Lahore on Saturday.

Ahsan said the reopening of 10-15-year-old cases would lead the country to anarchy. He said that fair trial was the fundamental right of every person according to law.

The PML-N leader said that some institutions were trying to undermine the supremacy of the parliament in a bid to make this institution worthless. The federal minister also raised concerns about the appeal to be filed by National Accountability Bureau in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

“Some influential people called the NAB and said if the appeal regarding the Hudaibiya case will be carried out or not?” Iqbal said on the basis of media reports. He went on to say that there was ‘an office’ busy in conspiring to influence the NAB. The chief justice would fulfill the requirements of justice, he added.

The minister also underlined the achievements of his government and claimed that Pakistan made exceptional gains during the past four years. “The backbone of terrorism has been broken, except one or two incidents that happen from across the border,” he said.

The minister observed that development projects worth billions were in progress in Balochistan and load-shedding was curtailed to a larger extent. Responding to a question about the Sunday’s bye-polls in NA-120, the minister said the PML-N would emerge victorious while taking the plea that “people don’t vote by watching television shows”.

Iqbal said a state never develops if it is in the hands of a corrupt leader and added that the former premier Nawaz Sharif presented his three generations for accountability. “Everyone saw what happened to an elected prime minister,” the minister said.

The interior minister also paid tributes to World XI players who visited Pakistan for the three-match T20 series in Lahore.

“The successful PSL final was the impetus behind the international players’ motivation to come to Pakistan,” he said. Ahsan maintained that soon Karachi would also get security clearance to hold mega cricket matches.

Agencies add: Ahsan said Pakistan was being destabilised internally as part of international conspiracy to prevent the atomic power to become an economic power as well.

He stressed the need for internal stability in order to face external challenges. He referred to the dismemberment of the Soviet Union, which was also caused due to collapse of internal political system.

The interior minister alleged that some institutions wanted to usurp the powers and authority of parliament.

“Some institutions are transgressing on the powers of the parliament and we will bring this matter in the parliament and hold talks with parliamentary leaders to ensure supremacy of the elected house,” he stressed.

“It is hoped the Supreme Court will take notice of the reports for the sake of fair trial which constitution of Pakistan grantee to everyone,” he added.

He was of the view that Nawaz Sharif’s political stature was getting tall with each and every excess being done to him.

Ahsan said that there was no precedent of appointing monitoring judge to oversee cases of an individual in the judicial history of the country.

He said they had reservations over apex court’s verdict.

He said an elected prime minister was ousted which had no precedence and he was not given right to appeal. In this connection, he said, the Panama case verdict had joined the list of ZA Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto, Maulvi Tameezuddin and Zafar Ali Shah cases which were still being talked about. He claimed the verdict in the Panama case cost Pakistan heavily as the stock exchange suffered loss of 14-16 billion rupees.

OUR STAFF REPORTER