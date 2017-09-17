LAHORE: Biometric certification of the identity cards is a good step by the election commission to make NA-120 by-polls fair.

In NA-120 by-elections in 39 polling stations biometric system is being practiced and the identity cards are being verified.

A voter told this scribe who cast her vote in Government Fatima Jinnah Medical College polling station no 138 for women that it was good step by the election commission. “The concern is identity cards are being verified after vote has been cast.

So if votes have been cast on unverified identity cards how the election commission is going to cancel such votes?

This is going to be a big question mark on the results of by-election.