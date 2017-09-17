KAMALIA - The administration sought collective efforts by all segments of society for maintaining peace during the month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting, Kamalia AC Ch Khalid asked Peace Committee members and owners of the printing agencies to avoid printing hate pamphlets or literature. He said that it can disturb peace during Muharram. He urged the peace committee members to comply with their obligation and perform duty with dedication. He asked them to keep a close eye on the movement of suspects and inform police in case of any suspicious activity.

MAN HELD WITH DRUGS

The City Police held a man with 1.4 kg of marijuana near Stop No 3 here the other day. The suspect was identified as Imran. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.