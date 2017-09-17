ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that the variation in the stance of the Chief of Army Staff and the incumbent foreign and interior ministers was damaging Pakistan’s position in ongoing war on terror.

Criticising both the foreign and interior ministers, Nisar Ali Khan said that their statements about Pakistan’s role in the war on terror had greatly compromised country’s position as both Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal stressing to put the “house in order” had provided the foreign countries to see Pakistan with suspicion.

He said that on the one hand Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was demanding of the world community to acknowledge the sacrifices of Pakistan in the war on terror and do more in facilitating Pakistan in the hunt of terrorists endangering the world peace.

On the other hand, in complete negation of his stance both the foreign and interior ministers are admitting the “do more” role on part of Pakistan by putting the “house in order”, Nisar said.

He said that the government must come up with a unified stand and put the record straight instead of engulfing the whole issue in riddles and mystery.

Nisar said that Pakistan had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror and country’s valiant forces had laid down 26,000 lives, while over 70,000 sustained injuries some of them critical wherein the persons were completely or partially crippled.

In terms of material loss the country’s economy had suffered over $100 billion but still the “international community wanted us to do more and subjected us to criticism”, adding that it was all due to the position and stance some of the senior people in the government used to take.

The former interior minister said that as far as the internal security of the country was concerned there was a stark difference between the ground realities in 2013, and now and that this improvement came as a result of the joint efforts on part of the federal, provincial governments, armed forces and the intelligence agencies.

Nisar admitted that there were certain areas, which needed more focus and attention of the law enforcement agencies but it did not mean that the efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan should be altogether ignored.

Criticising the senior cabinet members’ casual attitude towards such a sensitive national issue, Nisar said that the ministers should have pointed out the loopholes and weaknesses on part of the security forces at the forum of the federal cabinet or the National Security Council instead of tossing the matter at the media and that too in a very irresponsible way.

He said that they should come up with remedies and not just hurling a vague comment of putting the house in order in the media adding that before giving such statements they should have kept in mind the issues relating to national security, which could only benefit the country’s enemies.

Nisar regretted that it was a fact that such statements were aimed at tacit targeting of the secret agencies and the armed forces of the country, adding that those maligning the state institutions should have moral courage to come out open instead of giving veiled comments against these state organs serving and watching the national interests at its best.

He also refuted the statement attributed to Begum Kalsoom Nawaz against him by a private media channel saying that she had undergone a major surgery in London and attributing some controversial statement with the lady would be not be fair.

Our Staff Reporter