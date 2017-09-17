Quetta - Four picnickers – all of them girls – drowned while another was rescued from a river in Hoshab, a neighbourhood of Balochistan’s Kech district on Saturday.

As per reports, the four girls, who were having a picnic along the bank of the river when they went into the water for swimming. According to a TV channel, the girls, who were between the ages of six and 10 drowned after entering deep waters.

“Four girls died while making efforts to save each other, while the fifth one was rescued,” a levies official said.

The deceased were identified as Gul Afroz, Darnaz, Shazia and Nazia.

GUNMEN INJURE TRUCK

DRIVER IN QUETTA

Armed assailants on Saturday opened fire on a truck at Western Bypass in Quetta vicinity and wounded its driver in a hit-and-run attack.

According to police, a Mazda truck was fired upon by armed attackers near Killi Shabarat in Quetta’s suburbs, resultantly injuring its driver while other passengers of the vehicle escaped injuries.

Police immediately arrived at the crime site and shifted Alam Gul, the injured driver, to Bolan Medical Complex for treatment. The motive behind the attack has yet to be ascertained.

In another knife stabbing attack, a school guard Noor Ali Kakar was seriously injured by unidentified persons at Jail Road of Quetta. The guard later succumbed to his wounds at Civil Hospital.









Our staff reporter