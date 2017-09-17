NOORPUR THAL - The government will establish a sub-campus of Sargodha University at Khushab to provide quality education to local students, PML-N MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan said.

Addressing the party workers here at Awan House, he said that the government is making all-out efforts to mitigate grievances of the people of far-flung areas. He said the PML-N government has never neglected the uplift of rural areas.

PML-N Punjab Youth Wing vice president Malik Khaild Awan and PML-N tehsil president Malik Manzoor Ahmed Bagga also spoke on the occasion.

PML-N JOINED

Former nazim union council Rahdari Hakeem Malik Iqbal Rahdari joined the PML-N. He along with his companions called on PML-N MPA Malik Waris Kallu at Rahdari and announced to join the party.