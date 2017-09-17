High-stakes NA-120 contest today

LAHORE - The stage is set for a major political battle between the PML-N and the PTI in the by-election in NA-120 constituency of Lahore today.

Carrying the election symbol of ‘lion’, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is in the run for the PML-N while Dr Yasmeen Rashid is running for the PTI with the symbol of ‘bat’.

The whole nation has set eyes on this high value by-election being held on the seat vacated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the wake of his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama leaks case.

The disqualification issue was strongly highlighted by the both sides in their election campaigns with PML-N condemning it and declaring it the result of a conspiracy and PTI presenting it as a proof of ruling family’s alleged corruption.

Polling in NA-120 will start at 8am and continue till 5pm without break. As many as 321,633 voters comprising 179,505 male and 142,128 female will exercise right to vote at 220 polling stations – 103 of these designated for men, 98 for women and 19 combined.

A key feature of this election is that for the first time in the election history, biometric voting is being employed. As many as 39 polling stations have been allocated for biometric balloting where 18 percent of the total voters will cast vote.

The PTI and the PPP had questioned validity of over 29,607 votes in the electoral rolls on the basis that the thump impressions of the voters were not present in Nadra record – making it impossible to verify those at the time of balloting. The Election Commission has included these votes in the rolls on the authority of LHC order in this behalf.

Tight security through Army, Rangers and the police has been ensured in the constituency while CCTV cameras are also fixed where necessary. The main areas falling in this constituency are: Jinnah Hall, Rewaz Garden, Islampura, Afghan Park, Chohan Park, Kasurpura, Pir Makki, Karim Park, Gunj Kalan, Riaz Shahid Road, Data Darbar, Mozang, Sadi Park and Baden Road.

Although a total of 42 candidates are in the run, the strongest of them are PML-N’s Kalsoom Nawaz and PTI’s Dr Yasmeen. Faisal Mir of the PPP has worked hard and is set to hugely improve upon the party tally in this election from May 2013 general polls when its candidate Zuber Kardar could secure only 2604 votes. Interestingly, none of these three candidates is a registered voter of NA-120.

The city is widely acknowledged as political hub of the PML-N since early 90’s. The PML-N had won all 12 of the total 13 national assembly seats and 26 of 27 PA seats of Lahore in the 2013 election.

Last time Nawaz Sharif had won NA-120 seat against Dr Yasmeen with a huge margin of 39,345 votes. This time around both the parties have entered the field well prepared with huge expectations to win the polls.

The victory to either of the main contestants has to yield big political benefit to their respective party in its own way in the background of the legal issues emanating from the Panama case against the Sharifs.

Victory by any mainstreams political party in this by-election is also likely to firm up its respective ‘for or against’ stance on Nawaz disqualification and hugely benefit it in the next general elections, which are only nine months away.

Kalsoom Nawaz has not taken part in the electioneering since she is under treatment for her cancer disease in London. Her campaign has been run by her daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who holds big clout in the PML-N and has been involved in governmental matters over the last four years of party’s rule.

Maryam, with the help of other party leaders, has run the campaign in an organised and impressive manner. She led rallies, held public meetings and conventions where she received big public response.

Begum Kalsoom is being supported by JUI-F, JUP, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and religious groups of Shia and Sunni sects. ANP candidate Amir Bahadur Khan Hoti also has withdrawn in support of Kalsoom.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid, on the other hand, has also industriously run her election campaign by going door to door and shop to shop in this largely commercial constituency.

A senior doctor and former teacher of King Edward and Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Yasmeen is being supported by PML-Q, PAT, MWM, and the faction led by Mian Jameel Sharaqpuri. Imran Khan also took part in the electioneering by chairing a public meeting in the constituency on September 14.

Dr Yasmeen had also moved a number of complaints before the ECP on the violation of code of conduct by the rival parties and most of them await results.

There is a large number of Shia vote in the constituency which is expected to play a vital role in the election.

JI has fielded Zia uddin Ansari (election symbol scales) while Sajida Mir (victory sign) is in the run for PPP (Workers).

Two candidates supported by key religious groups are also in the field. Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh (energy saver) affiliated with Jamaatud Dawa is contesting independently and is being supported by Milli Muslim League also. Sheikh Azhar Hussain Rizvi (crane) of Tehrike Labaik Pakistan is also contesting as an independent. Both these candidates have big following on the basis of their respective school of thought and this election will also give them count of the respective vote bank for their future politics.

The other candidates in the run include: Ajasam Sharif (Ind-Emergency Light), Arshad Mehmood Butt (Ind “Sikka”),Inam ullah Khan (Ind-Oil Tanker),Muhammad Khurram (Ind-Medal), Prof Tayyab Jameel (Ind “Bakri”), Pervaiz Akhtar Gujjar (Ind-Pressure Cooker), Javaid Yousuf (Ind-Bottle), Ch Hussain Gondal (Ind-Lighter), Abid Hussain Chadhar (Ind-Minar e Pakistan), Liaqat Abbas Bhatti (Ind-Electric Heater), Hafiz Khalid Waleed (Ind-Stapler), Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman (Ind-Laptop), Dr. Mirza Muhammad Ashraf Baig (Ind-Missile), Roohi Bano Khokhar (Ind-Duck), Sardar Michel Farse Saroiya (Ind-Pickup), Sarfaraz Qureshi (Ind-Refrigerator) and Sumaira Ali (Ind-“kanwal ka phool”).

The names of the rest of the candidates are: Syed Shakeel Shah Gilani (Ind-Water Tank), Syed Muhammad Waseem (Ind-Electric Water Pump), Abdul Rehman Mahmood (Ind-“Lakri ka Guttha”) Irfan Khalid (Ind-Deep Freezer), Atta Muhammad Kasuri (Ind-Ship), Allama Mehar Ghulam Shabbir Siyal (Ind-Calendar) Qaisar Mehmood (Ind-Calculator),Ashfaq Malik (Ind-Road Roller), Zubair Khan Niazi (Ind-Sheep), Farooq Raja (Ind-Kairam Board),Naveed Nawaz (Ind-Deer), Hadi Shah (Ind-Geezer) Musif Awan (Ind-Coat), Mian Laiq ul Rehman (Ind-Drum), Nasir Saleem (Ind-Railway Track), Nadeem Hafeez Khan (Ind-Table Tennis Racket), Dr. Amber Shahzada (Ind-‘Tawwa”) and Noor Naeem Khan (Ind-Drum “Dhol”).

SAJID ZIA