ATTOCK:- Additional District and Sessions judge Pindigheb, Arshad Iqbal on Saturday sentenced to death a man for killing another man in the name of honour, four years back. According to prosecution, Mohammad Pervaiz had shot dead one Adil Zaman on August 2, 2014 for marrying his sister against the will of her parents. During trail, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to death. The court also fined him Rs0.5 million and he would have to undergo further six months in prison if fails to pay the fine.