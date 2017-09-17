PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that no one could impose his or her decision on the people of Fata against their wishes, adding that the tribesmen should be taken into confidence before bringing any reforms in the tribal belt.

He said while addressing a press conference that there were several stages to merge Fata in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and any abrupt and hasty decision would make problems for the people of the tribal areas.

The JUI-F chief said that on October 14, the JUI-F would convene grand conference on the status of Fata to take the tribal elders into confidence. He said that the youth would be given due respect to express their views openly on this important issue.

He said that the immediate merger of Fata was equal to climbing the sky on wooden stairs and that was the reason that JUI-F was against such hasty decision in greater interest of tribal elders. He said that the fate of Fata was a bigger step in the country and this step should be taken after proper consultation and detailed discussion with each stake holder and leaders of the area.

He said that thousands of families were displaced due to the military operations and they still needed compensation and help to support their families. He said that imposing decisions on them without giving them any compensation would be injustice with them.

He mentioned that still more than 20 per cent of the tribal people were living outside Fata and they needed immediate rehabilitation to resettle in their areas.

The JUI-F chief rejected interim census report regarding population of the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and termed the same biased and unreliable.

“The tribal elders have serious reservations over this census report and they want actual figures of the recent census results as the population of Fata has increased significantly”, Fazl said, while addressing a press conference in the party’s provincial secretariat on Saturday.

To a question regarding giving jobs to prayer leaders in KP, he said that certain elements in the provincial government wanted to deceive Ulema in the name of employment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F had avoided signing a communiqué issued after the Awami National Party (ANP)-led All Parties Conference on Fata reforms held in Islamabad three days ago. The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party had also disapproved the communiqué. Among other things, the APC had called for early implementation of Fata reforms including merging the tribal belt with the KP.

Our Staff Reporter