Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday confirmed his wife Kulsoom Nawaz will undergo another surgery in London, reported Waqt News.

“She is under medical treatment and will undergo another surgery after few days,” Nawaz told reporters in London where he is currently residing with his sons.

Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes on the left side of her neck, her daughter Maryam had confirmed last month.

Kulsoom Nawaz had left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup - the day her nomination papers for NA-120 by-polls - were accepted.

Kulsoom and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Yasmin Rashid are competing against about 40 other candidates, including religious parties.

Unofficial results on Sunday showed the ousted premier’s wife leading with almost 5,000 votes against Yasmin, a gynecologist from the area.