MUZAFFARABAD-Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that legislation for the establishment of Shariat appellate bench of High Court has been made after taking all schools of thought into confidence.

He was talking to AJK Prime Minster Raja Farooq Haider who called on him Saturday.

Sardar Masood Khan informed that Shariat Court has no constitutional protection prior to this and some political icons had attempted to create impression that Shariat Court is being merged into the High Court which was inappropriate.

He said that supremacy of merit would be ensured in all state institutions and transparent and impartial accountability is vital for good governance.

Both the leaders during the meeting have expressed their concerns over the prevailing situation of Indian Occupied Kashmir and severe violation of human rights by Indian troops.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir president and PM appealed to the international community to take action against India for using pallette gun.

They also strongly condemned the Burmese government brutalities against Rohingya Muslims and demanded the UN to impose sanctions against Myanmar government so that the Muslims could be repatriated to their homes.