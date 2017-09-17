ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has predicted convincing victory for PML-N in the NA-120 by-election today (Sunday).

The minister, in a statement issued here Saturday, said that on 17th September the people by stamping on the lion would once again prove that they still trusted their leader Nawaz Sharif.

She said that the people would reject those elements who had been fomenting chaos and anarchy, besides indulging in reckless lying during the last four years. She said that the lions of PML-N would come out to restore the sanctity and respect of their votes. Marriyum declared emphatically that in the 17th September contest only that party would emerge triumphant whose leader ended the darkness in the country, fought the battle against the scourge of terrorism, built road network across the country and gifted the posterity a mega project like CPEC.





APP