Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday congratulated supporters of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the party’s victory in NA-120 by-polls.

“People of NA-120 have decided in favour of Nawaz Sharif. They have rejected his disqualification,” Maryam told a charged crowd of supporters in Lahore.

“You fought and defeated the forces which ousted an elected prime minister. You are the lions of Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

Maryam had spearheaded the PML-N campaign for her mother Kulsoom - who won Sunday’s polls after bagging almost 60,000 votes.

The Supreme Court in July disqualified Sharif because he did not declare a monthly salary, equivalent to $2,722, from a company owned by his son when the veteran leader, who had held power twice in the 1990s, became prime minister for the third time. Sharif denies receiving the salary.