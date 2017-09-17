MIRPUR (AJK) - The Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) acknowledged the contribution of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan in strengthening the higher education sector.

The faculty and staff congratulated the HEC chairman on 15th anniversary of the institution of Pakistan, said MUST Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman. He lauded the contribution of HEC founding chairmen Dr Attaur Rehman, Dr Javid Laghari, Ms Shehnaz Wazir Ali, Engr Imtiaz Hussain Gillani and present Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed. Credit for unprecedented success of the HEC also goes to its executive directors, advisors, directors generals, directors and supporting staff.

He particularly lauded the contribution of the founding chairman of HEC Dr Attaur Rehman in realizing the development of higher education in Pakistan. He continued the journey toward excellence in higher education sector, he admitted. The role of the HEC has been appreciated and its successes and achievements won world recognition. The credit goes to its successive chairmen and and staff of the HEC, he said.

The nation must feel proud of the achievements of the HEC, he remarked. Mentioning the achievements of the HEC during the last 15 years, the vice chancellor underlined that major achievements, which include increase in the number of universities and degree awarding institutions from 50 to 188. The HEC also provided over 200,000 scholarships for higher studies, students enrolment increased to 1.3 million. Consequently, enrolment of women increased from 25% to 48% and number of research publications increased to 12,000 annually, he said.

He also lauded the scholarships, fee reimbursement and laptop schemes for the students. The MUST has benefited a lot from the institution and students support programme of the HEC. "We will continue working with the HEC for making the MUST better. We congratulate the HEC for its successes and thank its untiring staff for making HEC a proud institution of Pakistan," he said.

On behalf of the faculty and staff of the MUST, the vice chancellor congratulated the employees of the HEC for their commendable efforts in bringing up HEC during the last fifteen years. They gratefully acknowledged the support of the HEC in the establishment and developing of public sector universities in AJK. Public sector universities increased from one to five, scholarships increased many fold, budgets of the universities enhanced from million to billions, infrastructure development projects of billions approved, he detailed.

Moreover, research grants increased and grants provided worth billion for strengthening laboratories and libraries of the Universities; resultantly, enrolment of students increased, quality of education considerably improved and academic and research facilities improved a lot, he said.

He said enrolment of students in the MUST increased from 1,300 to 5,650 and budget enhanced from Rs510 million to Rs1,175 million. "The development projects of above Rs2 billion were approved and accomplished.

The QEC rating of the University improved from 43.6 to 86.5. Enrolment of female students increased from below 25% to 35%, number of PhD faculty increased from 6 to 62, number of research publications increased to over 150 annually," he said.

"We hope that they would continue working for the glory of the HEC and contributing in the development of public sector universities including the MUST,'' he said. "Our faculty and staff are committed to working hard for further development of MUST. The HEC has ever been supportive to the MUST."