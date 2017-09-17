FAISALABAD - As Pakistan is an agrarian country, the development of agriculture sector is the guarantee for the prosperity and poverty alleviation of its major population of the rural areas, said an agri expert here on Thursday.

Talking to a delegation of Balochistan farmers, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar stressed a need to shun the traditional way of farming if we want to compete with the rest of the world. He showed his concern that seed was being placed through broadcasting method which has become obsolete in the modern world.

He said that the university provides the free education to the Balochistan students in University of Agriculture Faisalabad. He said the university offers the time by time short agriculture training for Balochistan farmers in order to increase their capacity in the field. He said that the University would provide trainings in the different areas of agriculture on the demand of Balochi people that that would help them increase the productivity.

The delegation was headed by Ghulam Muhammad, District Program Manager YEP, Balochistan Rural Support Program. Ghulam Muhammad lauded the steps being taken by the university for the development of the agricultural sector. He said that the coordination between the farmers and experts need to be further strengthened for the promotion of latest technique and ensuring food security in the country. Prof Dr Mahmood Ahmed also briefed about ongoing skill development programme on the campus.