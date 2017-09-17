Nawaz summons senior party leaders to UK

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has summoned PML-N senior leaders to London for discussions about the party’s future course of action especially in the light of the rejection of review petition in Panama Papers verdict against his disqualification and proceedings of Accountability Courts in the corruption references against his family.

According to background interviews with some senior party leaders and the information given by sources in the party, the PML-N leadership’s huddle in London would deliberate upon the future plan of action of the party and the options on tackling the corruption references against the Sharif family wherein Nawaz Sharif, his two sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, daughter Maryum Nawaz and son-in-law Capt.(Retd) Safdar were summoned by the court on 19th and 20th of this month.

Sources in the party informed that on 19th of this month no one from Sharif family would appear before the NAB court Islamabad as almost the whole family would be out of the country in London while the party leadership meeting would also be held after the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s visit to US where he is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly annual session on Sept. 21 and on his way back he would join the other senior party leaders in London.

Sources in the party confirmed that Foreign Minister Kh.Asif was already in London while Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also reached there where after a brief stopover he would proceed to New York to attend the UNGS annual session. Kh.Asif would join him from London.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also in London and as he was also summoned by NAB court in assets beyond means reference on Sept.20. The party leadership would also decide whether he would continue as Finance Minister or relinquish the charge because of the corruption case filed against him.

Legal experts said that as the NAB has already decided to file an appeal for reopening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills Reference against Sharif family, wherein Ishaq Dar is one of the accused and had turned approver in the case so when he would withdraw his statement given after turning approver he would become accused again and could be arrested on rescinding his statement given under section 164.

So in the given circumstances the party would have to decide on his fate as Finance Minister and in case of his withdrawal as cabinet member his replacement would come under discussion.

Sources in the party informed that before flying to US Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would have input from his party Quaid Nawaz Sharif while on his return journey the party leadership would decide on future political course how to deal with the things likely to unfold in the days to come.

Sources in the party said that the legal fallout of Sharif family boycotting the NAB proceedings would also on the discussion table as in case of their abstaining the NAB court proceedings, they could finally be declared proclaimed offender in these cases and their perpetual arrest warrants would be issued which has the legal procedure.

Sources in the party said that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, who is due back from Turkey today (Sunday) may also fly to London in a day or so while the other senior party leaders including Speaker National Assembly would also be expected to attend the meeting in London which could take place in a next few days.

The families of Hamza and Salman Shahbaz Sharif were already in London ostensibly to look after their ailing aunt Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif and they would also be part of the deliberation to devise strategy of the party to deal with the political turmoil back home.

ABRAR SAEED