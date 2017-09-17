BAHAWALNAGAR-Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar should disclose about the threats to the country in the Parliament, emphasised PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday.

Talking to the media men during his visit here, the known legal wizard said that if constituency NA-120 has turned into a Paris, then people should vote for PML-N. "However contrary to the tall claims, the constituency is badly neglected, which can only be gauged from the worst sanitary conditions in almost all areas of the NA-120," he pointed out.

The PPP stalwart regretted that jobs are being distributed to woo people for voting for the PML-N, adding that collective and national interest is sacrificed for political and individual interest.

To a question, Aitzaz Ahsan alleged that some elements existed in the establishment want to see Imran, Nawaz and Zardari out of the political arena. He said that the apex court has taken soft stance against Nawaz Sharif, otherwise, he would also have been sent behind the bars like Zafar Hijazi. Aitzaz Ahsan visited Bahawalnagar to offer condolence at the death of brother of senior lawyer Qari Tayyab Wattoo.