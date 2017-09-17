KHYBER AGENCY - The Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham was reopened for all kinds of movement on Saturday.

According to details, the Torkham cross point had been closed down in the aftermath of grenade attacks from Afghan side into Pakistan area on Friday.

The development came after a flag meeting among the officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan at Torkham bordering area.

Official sources said Sector Commander Brigadier Arshad Khan, Commandant Khyber Rifles Col Farrukh Humayun, Wing Commander Lieutenant Col Mubasshir and Assistant Political Agent (APA) Landi Kotal Niaz Muhammad represented Pakistan while Col Nisar, Commander Amin Jan and Muhammad Qasim participated from Afghan side in the dialog.

In the meeting, the both countries’ officials discussed the recent situation at the border and reviewed the security measures adopted on the border by the Pakistan and Afghanistan officials.

The Pakistan apprised the Afghan officials of the previous day incident that left eight persons, including six Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, injured.

They demanded of the Afghanistan to handover those persons involved in the attack.

The Afghan border security officials assured unconditional support to Pakistan and stressed for early opening of Torkham border.

Afghan officials clarified that militants are enemies of both Pak-Afghan states and stressed the combined efforts from both sides to wipe out these criminals.

Despite a blockade of 24 hours, the busy Torkham crossing point was resumed for all kinds of movement.





