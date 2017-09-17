SADIQABAD-Residents of Awami, Dhaka and Ali Haider Colonies have been faced with a great ordeal due to huge sewage accumulation.

Talking to The Nation, social workers including Malik Mubarak Ali, Malik Ghulam Shabbir, Malik Asghar and Ali Akbar said that sewage blockage has inundated the area, restricting residents to their houses. The accumulated sewage has destroyed streets of the colonies, they said and adding that the local bodies are least bothered to ensure solution to the issue despite repeated complaints. They regretted that there is worse sanitation is their colonies than rural areas as the streets have been turned into poond of dirty water. They said that the colonies lack power supply, not to speak of availability of gas. They criticised local politicians for making hollow claims regarding public welfare, saying they neglect the public woes after being elected. They flayed politicians' step-motherly behaviour and demanded effective steps for repair to the sewerage system.