Number of people are facing difficulties in finding their polling stations as they been shifted to other areas.

According to reports from NA-120, people are finding it difficult to cast their vote as they could not find their polling stations.

Shahid Iqbal a resident of Sanda said, he was looking for the polling station since 20 mins but was unsuccessful. “Our polling station has been shifted and I can’t find it.”

PTI President of Minority Wing Yousaf Matto also claimed that over 100 people are complaining that their polling stations have been shifted to other areas.

The polling began at 8 am in the morning under the supervision of police and rangers. In some polling stations biometric machines are also being used as an experiment. Only Dr Yasmin Rashid can be seen visiting different polling stations.