KHUSHAB - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) had destroyed future of the country.

Addressing party workers in Khushab, he said the "lies of Sharif clan have come to the forefront".

The PTI chief questioned Maryam Nawaz's motive to lie to the nation, after an audio recording of the latter was played in which she denied owning any properties in Pakistan and abroad.

“The Sharif family lies because it has looted your [the nation's] money," Imran said.

Lashing out at the PML-N, Imran claimed the party tried to bribe the top brass of the country for their 'corrupt motives.'

"Voters in Lahore must decide if they support the judiciary or not," he said, referring to the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif from holding public office on the basis of Constitution's Article's 62 and 63.

"Pakistanis pay the most for electricity in South Asia because of the billions that corrupt leaders have borrowed from the International Monetary Fund," Imran said, insisting that Sharif and his family had profited from corruption while the nation suffered from poverty.

Citing the example of African countries, he said despite having diamond mines, the countries couldn't progress due to deep-rooted corruption, adding that Pakistan needed to rid itself of corrupt leaders in order to make significant strides in development.

He compared the economic development of Singapore with Pakistan, stating that one honest prime minister changed the country's standing in the world.

