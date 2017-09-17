SADIQABAD - Those, claiming to bring change and democratic stability in the country, should need to strong themselves before the demand for formation of new Pakistan, said PML-N local leader Mehboob Ahmed.
Talking to The Nation after returning from NA-120 constituency, Lahore, he said people there have a firm belief in the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He claimed the PML-N would continue making effort for uplift of the masses. He said that there is no danger to democracy in Pakistan, adding that the PML-N would emerge successful in NA-120 polls.
He informed soon he would have a meeting with Nawaz Sharif to discuss the problems of Sadiqabadians. He pledged to make all-out efforts to mitigate the woes locals are faced with.
PML-F ORGANISATION
Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) District Coordinator Gul Muhammad Khan has launched a campaign for the party's organisation in localities including Shehbazpur Chowk, Muhammadpur Lamma, Habib Colony, Ahmedpur Lamma, PP-296 and PP-295 constituencies. Gul Muhammad said the PML-F is adherent to the political ideology of Pir Pagara, adding that women and youth wings of the party will be organised soon.

