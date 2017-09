A kid has been injured by a car of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz worker in NA-120 Lahore area. By-elections are taking place today in NA-120.

The child is shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital. According to Waqt News the child has fractured his leg and is seriously wounded.

According to an eye-witness, "a poster of Maryam Nawaz was seen on the car. It was over speeding and ran over a child."

The traffic warden reached the spot and started investigating the incident.